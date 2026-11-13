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BMW’s new Woodruff battery plant expected to bring 300 jobs
By Makayla Evans,3 days ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW is preparing to open its new battery plant in Woodruff, a project the automaker says will bring about 300 jobs to the area. The facility, known as Plant Woodruff, will produce sixth-generation batteries for electric vehicles built at BMW’s nearby Spartanburg plant, the company said. The project has been three years in the making.
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