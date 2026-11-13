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HIGHSOCIETY: Inside the DATAMOSH Universe of Genre-Bending Electronic Music
By YourEDM Staff,8 days ago
Based in San Diego, California, HIGHSOCIETY is the electronic music project of producer and multi-instrumentalist James Guttman, an artist who has built his identity around pushing electronic music beyond conventional genre boundaries. Blending heavy bass music with influences from rock, metal, industrial and trap, he has developed a distinctive sound he calls DATAMOSH: a creative approach centred on bringing contrasting musical worlds together in unexpected ways.