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‘Heartland’ Netflix Review: So Moody And Broody It’ll Leave You Gloomy
By Ruchika Bhat,3 days ago
Just because Chastain amazes me with her range, she is every superstar’s nightmare, because she can take their jobs in half a second. She is just that good. But the problem with Heartland is that, despite it resting entirely on Chastain’s shoulders, the plot is just not there. I am immediately reminded of that Ben Aflleck movie that came out on Netflix about a month and a half ago that was so bad I can’t even remember the title of it (okay, it was Animals). Based on the title, Heartland, you might assume it’s a Homeland style sad military man movie, but the truth is it’s a sad country musician woman movie. The story follows Misty, a mysterious and reclusive ex-country musician. When she learns that her niece, who is an up-and-coming musician herself, has gone missing, she is forced to take matters into her own hands to find her. As the story unfolds, many secrets unravel, but the question remains, is Charlie alive, is she okay, and will Misty be able to find her?