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Exclusive-Amazon's plan to own the world's product data and fight AI shopping agents
3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Amazon has a secret plan to ensure shoppers never need to leave its site: own the world's product information. Called World Product Graph, the initiative seeks to hoover up data on virtually every item for sale on Earth, whether Amazon stocks it or not, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters, and to people familiar with the matter.