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Exhibition explores how the fisherman-turned-artist Alfred Wallis inspired leading British artists
By Maev Kennedy,3 days ago
Pallant House Gallery in Chichester, southern England, does not own any paintings by the self-taught Cornish artist Alfred Wallis (1855-1942). But it does own many works by the early 20th-century artists who were heavily influenced by the former fisherman and rag-and-bone merchant, who first took up painting with pots of house paint and sheets of cardboard as a lonely widower aged 70.