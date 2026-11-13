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Restorative Justice at J.I. Case High School gives students a second chance
By Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member,4 days ago
RACINE, Wis. — Students at J.I. Case High School are learning that resolving conflict doesn’t always mean handing out a detention or suspension. Sometimes, it means sitting down, listening, and understanding another person’s perspective. That’s the goal of Restorative Justice, a student-led program at Case that gives...