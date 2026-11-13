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Truck Driver Accused of Watching YouTube While Driving During Crash That Killed Mother and 2 Kids
4 days ago
A truck driver is accused of causing a fatal highway crash that took the lives of a mother and her two sons because he was watching YouTube on a tablet instead of the road. According to a press release from the Jackson County Missouri Prosecutor's Office, Eldar Skander faces three counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for a November 9 crash at East 19th Street and U.S. 71 Highway.