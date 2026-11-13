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Indiana Department of Homeland Security provides update on disaster relief payments
By Becca Shepherd,3 days ago
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has provided an update on the distribution of State Disaster Relief Fund grants following the August 2026 storms. According to IDHS, the agency has received and reviewed more than 50,000 applications for disaster assistance related to the August storm event. The department reports that...
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