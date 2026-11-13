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What a ‘Super El Niño’ Could Mean for the Bay Area
By Ericka Cruz GuevarraEzra David RomeroGabriela GlueckPauline BartoloneAnjuli Sastry,4 days ago
Big back to back storms are set to hit the Bay Area this weekend. In other words, the ‘Super El Niño’ we’ve been hearing about is here. To understand what’s behind the weather phenomenon and how Bay Area residents can be better prepared, we revisit our episode with KQED Climate Reporter Ezra David Romero.