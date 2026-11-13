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The Gifting Tree Foundation awards scholarships to 5 veterans
By Don Cheeks,4 days ago
AIKEN — Five military veterans attending USC Aiken recently received scholarships during a Heroes Breakfast hosted by The Gifting Tree Foundation, an Aiken-based nonprofit. The scholarship recipients were Davian Free, a psychology major and Navy veteran; Andy Hernandez, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering and an Army veteran; Nhoj McLean, a senior majoring in cybersecurity and a Navy veteran; Scott Reynolds, a senior majoring in business administration and accounting and an Army veteran; and Tyler Risinger, a junior majoring in secondary education and biology and an Army veteran.