undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Asian Americans helped swing the South
4 days ago
The tote bags were designed with three women printed on one side, dressed to represent East Asian, Southeast Asian and South Asian women. Above them, the letters "A.B.G" were printed in red and below them the words, "Asian Ballot Girl" — a play on the Three Ladies brand of rice and the "Asian Baby Girl" aesthetic familiar in Asian-American spaces online. Nicole Kang, the creative communications manager at the (AAAF) and a Georgia-based visual artist, created the bags to be distributed at designated meet-up points throughout metro Atlanta in the run-up to Election Day this year.