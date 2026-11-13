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AI helps conservators uncover lost details in William Merritt Chase painting
3 days ago
When William Merritt Chase’s painting A Comfortable Corner (around 1888) entered the conservation studio, the painting was carrying more than a century of history on its surface—including the interventions of conservators who had treated it decades earlier. Artificial intelligence (AI) contributed to a restoration endeavour that has peeled back some of those interventions.