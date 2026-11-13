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Microsoft faces a major Outlook outage: ‘no signs of a cyberattack’
By Morgan AYRE,4 days ago
Microsoft said "malicious" activity was not to blame for an Outlook outage that left users around the world without its crucial services on Friday, November 13, but reported making headway in fixing the massive disruption. Businesses, governments and likely millions of individuals have been without services like Outlook email for over half a day, triggering wide-ranging consequences.