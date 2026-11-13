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Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad & Jonathan Groff to Reprise Their FROZEN Roles in National Geographic Animated Series THE REAL FROZEN
By Jessica Fisher,4 days ago
National Geographic and Walt Disney Animation Studios are teaming up for an upcoming animated series with the working title The Real Frozen, a new natural history show, with Frozen franchise stars Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) returning to reprise their roles. The...