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Cool, Dry Air Has Taken Over. How Long Will It Last?
By Weather Authority,3 days ago
The much talked about cold front officially arrived this morning and the impacts have already taken effect. The cold front swept a large portion of our cloud cover to the south leaving the region under a mostly clear sky. In addition, dew points have dropped quickly dropping from the 70s early this morning to middle 50s as of late afternoon for most of the region.
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