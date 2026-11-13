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Hold On To Your Hat, Sunny, Breezy & Cooler
By David Rogers,4 days ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. A Nor’Easter, off the northeast coast will keep clouds in place this morning. As high pressure builds in, we’ll see clouds clearing out, and breezes increasing. As skies clear, temperatures will tumble into the 20s and 30s tonight. Expect sunny sky and cool conditions this weekend. Our dry stretch of weather will stick around through much of next week. When considering outdoor burning, be aware of the dry conditions and steady breezes. By the middle of next week, temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll keep you updated. Have a great, and safe weekend !