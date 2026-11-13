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Canon Cinema EOS Firmware Updates Announced: EOS C400, C80, C50 & R5 C Get Major Enhancements
3 days ago
Firmware Announcement: Canon Cinema EOS Lineup (December 2026) Canon U.S.A. has officially announced a major upcoming wave of firmware updates for four key bodies in its Cinema EOS lineup: the Canon EOS C400, Canon EOS C80, Canon EOS C50, and Canon EOS R5 C. Scheduled to arrive free of charge by December 2026, these updates deliver substantial tools aimed at live broadcast crews, solo filmmakers, and virtual production workflows.