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9 events coming to the Essex area this week
By REPORTER STAFF,4 days ago
Submit your event to this calendar by emailing details to jmacbride@orourkemediagroup.com. Where: First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 39 Main St. Details: All visitors shall receive a ticket for the Big Holiday Basket drawing. Be sure to bring a new unwrapped toy to be entered into another gift basket drawing. Event also features a silent auction, crafters, sweet shoppe, luncheon and more.