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Georgia Attorney General Warns of Fraudulent and Unregulated Online Pharmacies
By MJ Kneiser,4 days ago
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit, expired, or potentially dangerous medications. While buying prescription medication online can be convenient and affordable, Georgians should be aware that not every online pharmacy is legitimate and some may be dangerous. Carr said Thursday that counterfeit...