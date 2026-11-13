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Correction and Clarification: Criminal Case Involving Dr. Steven Muscoreil
By MJ Kneiser,3 days ago
WLHR Lake Hartwell Radio is issuing a correction and clarification regarding two previously published articles concerning criminal proceedings involving Dr. Steven Muscoreil. The articles, published July 17, 2026, and October 28, 2026, contained inaccuracies regarding the legal proceedings and final disposition of the case in Franklin County Superior Court. Both...