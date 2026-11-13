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Russo continues promising play despite three-set defeat against Utah
By Jacob Camarda,4 days ago
Texas Tech volleyball suffered a three-set defeat against the University of Utah Thursday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Despite the 10th overall three-set defeat in conference play this season, Tech freshman outside hitter Aviya Russo led the Red Raiders in kills for the fourth time since her first start on Oct. 23 against the University of Central Florida.