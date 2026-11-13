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Fronteras: ‘Blood Money’ uses cinematic storytelling to address the business behind immigration enforcement
By Norma Martinez,4 days ago
A still from "Blood Money" by Ellen Gavin. The short-film is also one of the final on-screen appearances of labor rights icon Dolores Huerta, a long-time friend of Gavin. The new short film, “Blood Money,” tackles the billion-dollar business behind immigration detention head-on. The story intertwines different narratives...