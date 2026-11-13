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Photographer brings Filipino convenience store to Austin for magazine launch party
By KUT 90.5,3 days ago
A magazine that highlights Filipino artists and makers will come to life in East Austin this weekend. The 55,000-square-foot Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex will turn into a sari-sari store — a small family-owned neighborhood convenience store in the Philippines — to celebrate the launch of TAYO NA sa Sari-Sari Store. It’s the third and final issue of the TAYO NA magazine.