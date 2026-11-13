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Pixar's new movie Gatto gets first in-depth look in official trailer
4 days ago
The first teaser for Gatto, Pixar's upcoming animated film, was released on Jun. 11, following a description of the movie's general plot and some cast members. Fans learned that Gatto is set in the Italian city of Venice, and it follows the adventures of a feral black cat named Nero, who's spent most of his nine lives recklessly working for mobster cat Rocco.