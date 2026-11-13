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Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to lead ‘The Odd Couple’ revival on Broadway
By Mary Pat Thompson,4 days ago
Steve Carell and John C. Reilly are bringing The Odd Couple back to Broadway. A new production of the Neil Simon play will arrive on the Great White Way in 2027. Tony winner and Hamilton director Thomas Kail will helm the production, which starts performances on March 3, 2027. It will run as a 15-week limited engagement at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Opening night is set for March 23, 2027.