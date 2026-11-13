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‘A force’: Samet Yigitolu can positively impact IU basketball in a multitude of ways
By Ian Plaskoff,3 days ago
Indiana center Samet Yigitolu didn’t take long to assert himself in a 90-66 win against Tennessee Tech on Thursday. In each of Indiana’s first three possessions, Yigitoglu used his 7-foot-2, 270-pound frame to find easy success at the rim in a different way. On the first, he rolled to the rim and laid it in off the catch. The second, a two-handed dunk on a cut to the rim from a bounce pass. The third, he backed his defender down from the elbow to the rim and finished a hook shot.
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