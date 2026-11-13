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69News Weather Forecast Video 11-13-2026
3 days ago
It’s been a dynamic close to the week from some severe weather yesterday to a change in the pattern on this Friday with colder temperatures and chilly showers. There could also be a few wet snowflakes mixing in, especially in the Poconos. There won’t be any accumulation with the exception being higher elevations in the Poconos. Rainfall totals should stay to a quarter of an inch or less. The weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies Saturday then more sun Sunday. Temperatures both days will be stuck in the 40s amid chilly breezes making it feel even colder.