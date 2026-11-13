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Karolina Muchova Admits Losing Rhythm Cost Her Against Elina Svitolina at WTA Finals
By Jack Cops,3 days ago
Karolina Muchova Admits Losing Rhythm Cost Her Against Elina Svitolina at WTA Finals. Karolina Muchova admitted that losing her rhythm after winning the opening set proved decisive in her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Elina Svitolina at the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells. The Czech initially controlled the Group 2 encounter, breaking Svitolina three times in the first set, but failed to maintain that level as the Ukrainian adjusted her tactics and took control of the baseline exchanges.