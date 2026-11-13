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Bay Port boys basketball to play in Deer District Prep Showcase
By Jim Scott,3 days ago
(DEER DISTRICT) – Wisconsin’s next generation of basketball stars will take center court at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 2, as the third annual Deer District Prep Showcase returns for a full day of high school basketball action. Hosted by Fiserv Forum and Bound Wisconsin, the event will bring together 12 of the state’s top boys basketball teams for six exciting matchups, giving student-athletes the opportunity to compete at Milwaukee’s premier sports and entertainment venue. From thrilling finishes to standout individual performances, the showcase has quickly become an exciting annual event for players, coaches and basketball fans across the state.