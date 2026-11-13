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Sabalenka Makes Brutally Honest Admission After Mirra Humiliates Her
By Jack Cops,8 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka Makes Brutally Honest Admission After Mirra Andreeva Humiliates Her at WTA Finals. Aryna Sabalenka responded with a mixture of humour and self-criticism after suffering a comprehensive 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Mirra Andreeva at the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells. The world No. 2 had led 4-1 in the opening set before losing 11 consecutive games, prompting an unusually blunt response when journalists asked what advice she would give herself if she were her own coach.