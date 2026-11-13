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Sabalenka Makes Surprising Knee Admission After Mirra Andreeva Defeat at WTA Finals
By Jack Cops,3 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka Makes Surprising Knee Admission After Mirra Andreeva Defeat at WTA Finals. Aryna Sabalenka responded with characteristic humour when asked about her knee following her heavy defeat to Mirra Andreeva at the 2026 WTA Finals, joking that she might need to aggravate the injury again to rediscover her best tennis. The Belarusian confirmed that her right knee was feeling better than during her opening match against Karolina Muchova, despite struggling badly in Wednesday's 6-4, 6-0 loss to the Russian teenager at Indian Wells.