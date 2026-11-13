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Mirra Reveals How Anger Fueled Her Comeback Against Sabalenka
By Jack Cops,8 days ago
Mirra Andreeva Reveals How Anger Fueled Her Stunning Comeback Against Aryna Sabalenka at WTA Finals. Mirra Andreeva admitted that frustration was building inside her after falling 4-1 behind against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2026 WTA Finals, but the 19-year-old managed to channel that emotion into an extraordinary turnaround. The Russian defeated the world No. 2 6-4, 6-0 in just 62 minutes at Indian Wells on Wednesday, November 11, winning 11 consecutive games to secure her place in the semifinals on her tournament debut.