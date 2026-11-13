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NU agrees to meet with Starbucks union workers following protest
By Sasha Baumgartner,4 days ago
Northwestern administration agreed to meet with Starbucks union workers after protesters gathered at The Arch and delivered a letter to the University’s Rebecca Crown Center demanding NU review its contract with Starbucks’ on-campus location Thursday, according to protest organizers. Starbucks Workers United, Northwestern University Graduate Workers and Students...