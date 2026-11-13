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Nvidia scandal draws in Commerce Secretary Lutnick, who reportedly agrees to testify about China chip sales
By Natalie Feary,4 days ago
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to appear voluntarily before the Senate Banking Committee after Chairman Tim Scott asked him to testify on Dec. 10, according to NBC. Lawmakers are scrutinizing the Commerce Department’s oversight of Nvidia chip exports to China and its enforcement of export controls. Scott also...