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Top Slitting Lines Manufacturer: Wuxi Jinye Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. Advances Metal Processing Solutions
4 days ago
WUXI, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As manufacturers across the metalworking industry seek greater precision, production efficiency, and flexibility, advanced coil processing equipment has become an essential part of modern manufacturing operations. Wuxi Jinye Complete Equipment Co., Ltd. is an established manufacturer of metal coil processing machinery, providing equipment designed to support slitting, leveling, and sheet cutting applications. With more than 20 years of experience in the metal processing equipment sector, the company focuses on customized machinery and integrated technical services. Its product portfolio includes Slitting Lines, Cut To Length Lines, and Metal Slitting Machine solutions, serving customers involved in steel processing and other metal-related industries.