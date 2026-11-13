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Kirk Cousins expected a ‘mature conversation’ to get old Vikings No 8 back but got a big surprise instead
3 days ago
Vikings have Packers ‘ON UPSET ALERT’ with Kirk Cousins, Is Micah right about Drake Maye? | FTF. The Minnesota Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins and will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the favored Packers are on upset alert, and they discuss Micah Parsons saying that Drake Maye has “gone from potential MVP to the struggle bus”.