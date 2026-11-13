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LEGO Santa’s Sleigh Make & Take Event At Toys R Us Macy’s Stores Coming Soon!
By Tongshengju Building Set,4 days ago
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Toys R Us are hosting a special LEGO Make – Take event!. The first parade took place in 1924 and has become a staple in America every Thanksgiving. To celebrate this momentous milestone, selected Toys R Us locations inside Macy’s stores will offering a Santa’s Parade Sleigh mini build. The free to attend experience will be available at selected locations later today and over the weekend, each store varies in time and dates so please contact your local store to avoid disappointment.