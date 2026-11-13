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Cowboys’ key in-season acquisition Joey Porter Jr. insists two-week absence is unrelated to contract future
3 days ago
Cowboys & Steelers in ‘LOSE-LOSE’ trade for Joey Porter Jr, Maye or Allen, Chiefs elite again? | FTF. Joey Porter Jr. was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2nd-round pick. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if this will gives Cowboys fans more faith in their Super Bowl chances, if Drake Maye can outperform Josh Allen this week, and if the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes can be elite vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.