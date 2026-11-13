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In go the coffee grounds, out comes the fertilizer at popular Denver eatery Snooze. Here’s the science behind the “magic.”
By Michael Booth,3 days ago
In the bustling kitchen of Denver’s brunch juggernaut Snooze, Adam Schlegel bends over a trash can brimming with spent coffee grounds, cantaloupe rinds and leftover eggs Benedict, hoping that he is staring straight into Colorado’s green future. Schlegel ties the ends of the compostable bag liner together, carries...