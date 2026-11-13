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Warriors’ Stephen Curry to miss at least two weeks after suffering oblique abdominal tear
By Digital Team,3 days ago
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with an oblique abdominal tear, the team announced Thursday. The 38-year-old guard will be reevaluated in two weeks as he begins recovering from the injury, which occurred during Wednesday night’s 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.