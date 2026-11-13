undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Denver Broncos’ trade for Chargers LB Daiyan Henley falls through after failed physical
By Digital Team,3 days ago
The Denver Broncos’ planned acquisition of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley has fallen through after the 26-year-old reportedly raised medical concerns during his physical with Denver. The teams had agreed to the deal ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Broncos announced late Wednesday that the transaction would not be completed, leaving Henley in Los Angeles.