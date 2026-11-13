undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2nd suspect arrested in October 14th Hickory murder
By News Staff,3 days ago
Hickory Police have taken a second suspect into custody for a homicide case that began on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Jamarion Kevonte Lackey, 20, was taken into custody in Hickory on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. He is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Lackey is currently held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under no bond.
2