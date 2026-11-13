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Wisconsin Badgers get recognition on Big Ten all-conference men’s soccer team
By Jim Scott,3 days ago
(BIG TEN) – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2026 Men’s Soccer All-Big Ten teams and individual honors on Thursday, following a vote of the league’s coaches. Three teams were represented among the six individual awards, as a trio of Washington Huskies, Zach Ramsey, Alex Hall, and Harrison Bertos, were named Offensive Player, Midfielder, and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.