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Game Preview: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State
3 days ago
#17 QB Drew Mestermaker (6-3/215): Mestermaker has picked up where he left off last year, but maybe better. The way that Mestermaker is going, he’s going to be the first quarterback off the board. He’s completing 67% of his passes for 9.6 yards an attempt, 29 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, and 330 yards a game, while running for about 177 yards, meaning he’s not a statue and he can get out of the pocket.