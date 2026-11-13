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Italy: 77 Schools Evacuated After New Round of Hoax Bomb Threats
By Christian K. Caruzo,3 days ago
A new wave of mass hoax bomb threats sent to thousands of Italian schools led to the evacuation of 77 education centers on Thursday, local outlets reported. Thursday marked the second day in a row that thousands of school centers across Italy received a mass email containing false bomb threats. SkyTG24 reports that 3,778 schools received the threatening messages throughout Thursday, an amount that, while lower than the roughly 6,300 schools that received similar threats via email on Wednesday, nevertheless led to the evacuation of 77 education centers — 36 of which resumed activities later on that day.