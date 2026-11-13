undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Medicaid Work Rules Don’t Apply to Native Americans. They Could Still Lose Coverage.
By Andrew JonesKatheryn HoughtonJazmin Orozco Rodriguez,4 days ago
CHEROKEE, N.C. — Two months before the deadline to implement new Medicaid work requirements, states had yet to receive detailed guidance from federal health officials on how to exclude Native Americans from those rules, leading to a patchwork of eligibility checks that pose challenges for qualified enrollees trying to keep their health insurance.