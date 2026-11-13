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Kilwins Franchise Brings Families Into Business
By Jill Abrahamsen,4 days ago
Two Families Turn Their Love of Sweets Into Businesses That Bring People Together. Kilwins has long built its appeal around experiences families can enjoy together, from watching fudge and other confections being made to choosing chocolates, caramel apples or a scoop of ice cream. With its old-fashioned candy-shop feel and focus on handcrafted treats, the franchise gives families an easy way to slow down and enjoy a little time together.