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Review: ‘Ebenezer’
By Travis Hopson,8 days ago
Johnny Depp has been persona non grata in Hollywood for nearly a decade, but he’s slowly been inching his way back into its good graces. The biggest step by far is Ebenezer, the latest adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and directed by horror maestro Ti West. Does the world need another version of this well-worn, oft-adapted holiday tale? Probably not, because it’s been done every way that one can imagine. To be honest, West doesn’t bring much that’s new to the table. It’s Depp’s performance, and the potential for this as a true comeback, that is the film’s biggest draw.