undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PTC Patches Critical Windchill and FlexPLM Flaw CVE-2026-126325
By Mitchell Langley,4 days ago
PTC has patched a critical remote code execution flaw in its Windchill and FlexPLM product lifecycle management software. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2026-126325, carries a CVSS v4 score of 9.2, and self-hosted customers must apply the fix themselves. Deserialization Flaw Allows Remote Code Execution. CVE-2026-126325 stems from improper input validation...