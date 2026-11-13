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Mitel Fixes Critical MiVoice MX-ONE Authentication Bypass Flaw
By Andrew Doyle,4 days ago
Mitel has released hotfixes for three vulnerabilities in its MiVoice MX-ONE telephony platform, including an authentication bypass rated CVSS 9.4 that lets an unauthenticated attacker on the local network log in as an administrator. The fixes are described in advisory MISA-2026-0011. Authentication Bypass in Service Node Manager. The most serious...